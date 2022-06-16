34.6 C
The Lincoln Project-2022-06-16 19:23

“And thanks to your bullsh*t, we are now under siege…”

Email written by fmr. VP Counsel Greg Jacob, on January 6th, to Trump lawyer John Eastman
