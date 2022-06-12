27.1 C
The Lincoln Project-2022-06-12 01:15

By Redazione
Redazione

Liz Cheney was an excellent presenter during the first night of the January 6th hearings. She shows us that this first night was just the tip of the iceberg of damning evidence. https://t.co/I102RqDAYv
Twitter – The Lincoln Project

