Twitter The Lincoln Project-2022-06-12 01:15

By Redazione
12 Giugno 2022

Liz Cheney was an excellent presenter during the first night of the January 6th hearings. She shows us that this first night was just the tip of the iceberg of damning evidence. https://t.co/I102RqDAYvTwitter – The Lincoln Project