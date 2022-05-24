(AGENPARL) – mar 24 maggio 2022 The City Drop features news, tips, and education from the City of Sacramento Department of Utilities.

FOLLOW THE SUMMER WATERING SCHEDULE

From March through October, landscapes can be watered twice a week: Customers with even-numbered addresses can water on Wednesday and Sunday. Customers with odd-numbered addresses can water on Tuesday and Saturday.

Visit the City’s water conservation page for more water-saving tips, including free advice, rebates and how to read your water meter.

MEET OUR STAFF: LORENA MARASHI

Customer Service Representative, Lorena Marashi, works hard to answer questions from customers about bills, water leaks, rebate programs and more.

“We work to solve problems one-on-one with our customers,” said Marashi. “We walk them through their utility bill and various charges, answer questions about the rates and water use or help customers make a payment.”

After work, Lorena says she can’t wait to go home to spend time with family and enjoys drawing and reading.

A MEASURE JUST PASSED TO HELP PROTECT LOCAL WATER QUALITY AND PREVENT FLOODING

Property owners in the city of Sacramento recently approved a measure that will help fund repairs and improvements to the City’s storm water system, which is up to 100 years old.

The measure will generate about $20 million per year to help protect local water quality and prevent flooding.

DROUGHT IS HERE. SAVE WATER.

The City of Sacramento since August 2021 has been under a “water alert,” which increases fines for wasting water, restricts car washing and asks residents to voluntarily reduce their water use by 20 percent.

For custom tips for your household, call 3-1-1 to schedule a free house call and meet with a city water conservation specialist.

GO PAPERLESS AND SAVE TREES

You can pay your utility bill online, which is an easy way to save paper, energy and help the environment. Switch to automatic payments, view your bill and more with the mobile pay app.

