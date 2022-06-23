34.4 C
Rome
giovedì, Giugno 23, 2022
type here...
Twitter

Ted Cruz-2022-06-23 20:22

By Redazione
0
1

Must read

Redazione

RT @bennyjohnson: TED CRUZ: Supreme Court will OVERTURN Roe V. Wade “within the next few days,” then goes BEAST MODE on Jan 6th CIRCUS TRIA…
Twitter – Ted Cruz

Previous articleJudicial Watch ⚖️-2022-06-23 20:20
- Advertisement -

Correlati

- Advertisement -

Ultimi articoli

©Agenparl 2022 | L'informazione indipendete By Gianluca Milozzi

Link Rapidi

Popular Category

Ultima Notizia