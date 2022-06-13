Twitter Ted Cruz-2022-06-13 19:22 By Redazione 13 Giugno 2022 0 39 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Must read Nayib Bukele-2022-06-13 20:00 13 Giugno 2022 Zach Parkinson-2022-06-13 19:52 13 Giugno 2022 Welcoming Dr. John Nkengasong as U.S. Global AIDS Coordinator 13 Giugno 2022 News from the John W. Kluge Center: Fellowship Applications Open Until July 15, 2022 13 Giugno 2022 Redazione Good news: SNL is bringing back Dan Aykroyd to play Biden. Even better news: he can use the exact same script he used for Jimmy Carter 40 years ago! https://t.co/Nljd23wplSTwitter – Ted Cruz 🔊 Listen to this Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleDaily Caller-2022-06-13 19:18Next articleUK Delegation to NATO-2022-06-13 19:23 - Advertisement - Correlati Nayib Bukele-2022-06-13 20:00 13 Giugno 2022 Zach Parkinson-2022-06-13 19:52 13 Giugno 2022 Welcoming Dr. John Nkengasong as U.S. Global AIDS Coordinator 13 Giugno 2022 - Advertisement - Ultimi articoli Nayib Bukele-2022-06-13 20:00 13 Giugno 2022 Zach Parkinson-2022-06-13 19:52 13 Giugno 2022 Welcoming Dr. John Nkengasong as U.S. Global AIDS Coordinator 13 Giugno 2022 News from the John W. Kluge Center: Fellowship Applications Open Until July 15, 2022 13 Giugno 2022 UN Spokesperson-2022-06-13 19:47 13 Giugno 2022