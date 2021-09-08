(AGENPARL) – mer 08 settembre 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

09/08/2021 04:03 PM EDT

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America and the American people, I congratulate the people of Tajikistan on 30 years of independence on September 9, 2021.

Our three decades of partnership have been built on our shared goal of a sovereign, independent, and prosperous Tajikistan and flourishing Central Asian region. Through our bilateral and multilateral cooperation, including through the C5+1 diplomatic platform, we are forging a relationship that supports regional security, economic prosperity, and integration. We are also working with the Tajik people to address the COVID-19 pandemic, including through measures such as our recent donation of 1.5 million doses of vaccine through the COVAX facility. Over the coming years, we look forward to continued collaboration with our Tajik partners to reinforce border security and regional stability, combat the climate crisis, spur economic growth, increase the effectiveness of democratic institutions, and promote respect for human rights.

The United States remains committed to the future stability and prosperity of Tajikistan and its people, and we look forward to enhancing our partnership in the years ahead.

