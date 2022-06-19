18.5 C
Sudan: training certificates policy of the ICRC

Part of the activities includes international humanitarian law trainings with institutions, professionals, and state and non-state armed groups. Participants are entitled to receive certificates that are given directly by the ICRC. We do not send our stakeholder’s certificates to other organizations neither we provide certificates for trainings implemented by other organizations.

Its personnel, vehicles, and structures can be recognized by our distinctive logo: a red cross over a white background surrounded by the words ‘Comite International’ on the upper side, and ‘Geneve’ at the bottom. We wear badges, bibs, and vests and our vehicles can be identified by the same red cross logo. The national and foreign workers have an ID that confirms their association with the institution.

We reiterate our humanitarian commitment to the country. Our work is always guided by the principles of neutrality, independence, and impartiality and it holds special immunity, granted by the Geneva Conventions, against participating in trials or releasing information for investigations. This allows us to develop a constructive dialogue with all parties and raise humanitarian concerns as well as access to the communities affected by armed conflict and other situations of violence.

Contact for journalists

Ahmed Ali, ICRC, Khartoum 
Public relations officer 
Mobile: +249 91 216 49 31 
E-mail: ← Back to ICRC in Sudan 

Fonte/Source: https://www.icrc.org/en/document/sudan-training-certificates-policy-icrc

