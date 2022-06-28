Study – Research for AGRI Committee: Agricultural potential in carbon sequestration Humus content of land used for agriculture and CO2 storage in soil – PE 699.655 – Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development

(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES mar 28 giugno 2022

To reach the climate neutrality envisaged in the Green Deal by 2050, reducing agricultural GHG emissions is not enough, and efforts to implement large scale carbon sequestration in European agricultural soils will be necessary. The renewed CAP includes improvements in environmental conditionality and foresees eco-schemes and agri-environmental measures that can help achieve this goal. Carbon sequestration in soil is cost-effective, but improvements in methodology are still required, as well as the cooperation between the public and private sectors.

