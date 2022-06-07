(AGENPARL) – mar 07 giugno 2022 [Reserve Bank of Australia](https://events.rba.gov.au/link/id/zzzz629eaa6ba67ce221Pzzzz61358c86a728c671/page.html)

Retail Payments

7 June 2022

The Reserve Bank of Australia has issued Retail Payments statistics for April 2022.

[See the latest Retail Payments statistics](https://events.rba.gov.au/link/id/zzzz629eaa6ba86fc619Pzzzz61358c86a728c671/page.html)

You can find [previous Retail Payments releases](https://events.rba.gov.au/link/id/zzzz629eaa6baa3e6717Pzzzz61358c86a728c671/page.html) on our website. See the [schedule of all releases](https://events.rba.gov.au/link/id/zzzz629eaa6babb3b395Pzzzz61358c86a728c671/page.html) for statistical releases expected during the next few months.

Communications Division

Reserve Bank of Australia

🔊 Listen to this