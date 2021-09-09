(AGENPARL) – 09 september 2021 –

Source of Will Excerpt 2

Four new inventions

In order to fundamentally reduce the entropy value of our multi-dimensional, multi-dimensional, and cyclically closed space-time system that will eventually go to extinction, only four new inventions were adopted in the early stage:

First: the revolutionary new element is the material of several times the speed of light accelerator (including the space-time shuttle based on this technology, also known as the space-time mothership, whose power is driven by the multi-dimensional space-time field force potential energy guide)),

Second: Perpetual motion machines (preliminarily limited to three-dimensional time and space), which eventually led to a revolutionary change in the structure of human society, that is, the “Great Harmony” world became a reality earlier.

Third: Light-dark matter quantum converter. This instrument is extremely important, and to a certain extent, it can reduce the sudden increase and mutation of the extra “entropy” of the system caused by the following fourth category of new inventions.

Fourth: Completely crack the supergene decline reagent enzyme based on the code of life decline, commonly known as “rejuvenation pill”.

The four new inventions can only be obtained from the process of discovering the inner world of human beings. Ancient and modern sages at home and abroad continue to guide us how to look up to the sky and the earth. However, the focus is still not on the external body (also known as the outside of the self), but on the self bodyitself. Judging from the original intention of the design of the three-dimensional world, the center of the earth is like the individual heart of each of us, which is a unity that mirrors the existence of various systems. In addition, in order to clarify the proportional relationship between dark matter and bright matter, such as the quality ratio, how to measure it. There is an extremely simple method, but using historical statistics, that is, the current global population can be compared with the cumulative number of deaths since the emergence of human species in ancient times. Because the corresponding relationship exists relatively in any system. The realization of the fourth category of the new four inventions and the large-scale mass production are very likely to reopen Pandora’s box, because in this way, the relatively existing circular and closed system of existence will gradually collapse from then on. Just as the golden section in geometry means that it is beautifully designed, the ratio of dark matter and light matter should also be carefully configured. If there are fewer and fewer dead people and death is completely ended, then What is the meaning of the so-called “survival”? Part of the answer, I will focus on the entropy of the will.