The SARS-CoV2 immunity and reinfection evaluation ( SIREN ) study is a unique, large-scale partnership with NHS healthcare workers providing an agile response to an evolving pandemic. It is one of the national core studies established in response to COVID-19 and a National Institute for Health Research ( NIHR ) urgent priority study, providing vital research into immunity and vaccine effectiveness.

The SIREN study was established early in the pandemic with participants undergoing regular testing for up to 2 years. Analysis of these testing samples helps the UK to evaluate the immune response to COVID-19, build understanding of the protection offered by vaccines and provide insight into COVID-19 reinfections.

Healthcare workers are enrolled in the study via the hospital site they work at. A total of 135 sites have participated in the study involving almost 45,000 participants, making SIREN the largest study of its kind globally. The SIREN study is UK-wide, running in partnership with the Public Health Agency Northern Ireland, Public Health Scotland and Public Health Wales.

The SIREN study is registered with ISRCTN.

Locations

One-hundred-and-thirty-five sites across the UK contributed to the first year of the SIREN study, with 87 sites contributing to the second-year extension.

Findings

The SIREN study has provided valuable evidence on immunity following SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19 vaccination and provided surveillance data on infection and emerging variants. This evidence has played a critical role in informing the national COVID-19 response.

In January 2021 the SIREN study published its first analysis of protection following SARS-CoV-2 infection. Crucially the analysis showed that reinfection was possible and could occur, but that there was an over 80% reduction in infection among people who had previously contracted COVID-19 compared to those who had not.

In spring 2021 when the Alpha variant was dominant in the UK the SIREN study published its first analysis on the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines, focusing primarily on the Pfizer vaccine. The analysis showed that short-term vaccine effectiveness against infection 21 days after the first dose was 70% in the study population of healthcare workers and rose to 85%, 7 days after the second dose was received.

In February 2022 a later publication by the SIREN study looked at protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection following both previous infection and vaccination. It found that in previously uninfected individuals, 2 doses of the Pfizer vaccine were associated with high short-term protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection but that this protection reduced considerably after 6 months. Among those with a previous infection vaccination appeared to boost their immunity, providing strong and longer lasting protection. This provided important insights for COVID-19 vaccination programmes.

The SIREN study has published several articles to share its findings.

Examples include:

Partners

The UK Health Security Agency ( UKHSA ) runs the SIREN study in partnership with NHS sites, the Public Health Agency Northern Ireland, Public Health Scotland and Public Health Wales.

The SIREN study works with a number of academic partners. The SIREN Consortium was established in August 2021 and was successfully awarded a £1.57 million research grant by UK Research and Innovation (UKRI).

SIREN Consortium members include:

Protective Immunity from T cells to COVID-19 in Health workers (PITCH): University of Oxford University of Liverpool University of Sheffield Newcastle University University of Birmingham

The Francis Crick Institute

Humoral Immune Correlates for COVID-19 (HICC)

Imperial College London

University of Glasgow

British Society for Immunology

GenOMICC

Funding

The SIREN study is funded by UKHSA , the Department of Health and Social Care and NIHR , with contributions from the Scottish, Welsh and Northern Irish governments and funding awarded through research grants.

Further information

