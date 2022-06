(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON ven 24 giugno 2022 A California man was extradited from Mexico on March 8 and pleaded guilty today to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud, mail fraud, and money laundering charges for two high-yield investment fraud schemes.

