U.S. Department of State

05/17/2022 07:18 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Yemeni Foreign Minister Ahmed bin Mubarak and reiterated the United States’ commitment to support the end of the conflict in Yemen, and a stable, safe, and prosperous future for Yemenis. The Secretary thanked the Foreign Minister for his efforts and those of his government in facilitating the first commercial flight from Sana’a since 2016 on May 16. The Government of Yemen’s agreement to allow these flights to proceed to Amman brings much needed relief to the Yemeni people. Secretary Blinken discussed U.S. support for securing and building on the UN-negotiated truce to achieve a comprehensive ceasefire and an inclusive political process that empowers Yemenis to determine their own future. The Secretary specifically noted the importance of ensuring the freedom of movement of people and goods through contested areas, like the city of Taiz, Yemen’s third largest city, where hundreds of thousands of Yemenis are suffering under siege-like conditions and bearing the brunt of the humanitarian crisis. Secretary Blinken expressed U.S. support for the Presidential Leadership Council and called it a valuable opportunity for broader representation of Yemenis. He noted with appreciation the Council’s expressed commitment to peace efforts and to improving basic services and economic stability for millions of Yemenis.

