09/21/2021 07:04 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu in New York City on the margins of the UN General Assembly to discuss multiple areas of U.S.-Turkish cooperation. Turkey is an important NATO Ally, and discussions included joint efforts on Afghanistan and regional issues of concern.

