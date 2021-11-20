(AGENPARL) – sab 20 novembre 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

11/20/2021 12:11 PM EST

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Senegalese President Macky Sall reaffirmed the U.S.-Senegalese partnership today in Dakar. Secretary Blinken and President Sall discussed shared global priorities of ending the pandemic, reigniting inclusive economic growth, and strengthening democratic governance and respect for human rights in the region. The Secretary applauded Senegal’s leadership on a range of issues in Africa and discussed deepening security cooperation while working together to meet the challenge of climate change.

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this