(AGENPARL) – lun 09 agosto 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

08/09/2021 05:39 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Japanese National Security Advisor Akiba Takeo in Washington, D.C. Secretary Blinken and National Security Advisor Akiba emphasized the importance of the U.S.-Japan Alliance to maintaining an inclusive, free, and open Indo-Pacific. The Secretary and the National Security Advisor reiterated their shared opposition to any unilateral attempts to change the status quo in the East China Sea and activities that undermine, destabilize, or threaten the rules-based international order. They pledged to maintain peace and stability, lawful unimpeded commerce, and respect for international law, including freedom of navigation and overflight and other lawful uses of the sea in the South China Sea and beyond. They also stressed the importance of preserving peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. The Secretary and the National Security Advisor also noted the importance of trilateral U.S.-Japan-Republic of Korea cooperation to address the pressing challenges of the 21st century, including the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this