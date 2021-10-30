(AGENPARL) – sab 30 ottobre 2021 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

10/30/2021 05:16 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on the margins of the G20 Summit in Rome to discuss efforts to deepen the U.S.-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. Secretary Blinken and Minister Jaishankar discussed a range of issues, including efforts to strengthen Indo-Pacific cooperation through the Quad and expand cooperation on common regional priorities. Secretary Blinken and Minister Jaishankar also discussed cooperation on expanding global access to COVID-19 vaccines, elevating climate ambition at COP26, and reinforcing their mutual commitments to and support for shared democratic values.

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this