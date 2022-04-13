(AGENPARL) – mer 13 aprile 2022 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

04/13/2022 04:22 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry in Washington, D.C. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Shoukry discussed the strategic partnership between the United States and Egypt, noting that 2022 marks 100 years of bilateral diplomatic relations. They discussed efforts in key areas such as regional stability and security cooperation, as well as the next steps to build off the successful Negev Ministerial.

The Secretary and Foreign Minister also discussed global developments, including Russia’s attack on Ukraine and its mounting global consequences, including rising food insecurity. Additionally, Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Shoukry noted support for Libya’s UN-facilitated political process leading to elections. The Secretary reaffirmed the importance of human rights in our bilateral relationships with all partners, including Egypt, and encouraged progress on protecting human rights and fundamental freedoms.

