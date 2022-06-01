(AGENPARL) – mer 01 giugno 2022 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

05/31/2022 08:34 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas regarding the importance of Israelis and Palestinians working to maintain calm and de-escalate tensions. The Secretary emphasized the importance of the U.S.-Palestinian relationship, and the Administration’s support for a negotiated two-state solution. Secretary Blinken underscored the importance of concluding the investigations into the death of Palestinian-American Shireen Abu Akleh.

