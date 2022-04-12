(AGENPARL) – mar 12 aprile 2022 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

04/11/2022 06:24 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will deliver on-camera remarks on the release of the 2021 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices at 1:30 p.m. on April 12, 2022, in the Press Briefing Room at the U.S. Department of State.

Acting Assistant Secretary Lisa Peterson of the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor will take questions in the Briefing Room immediately following Secretary Blinken’s remarks.

Promoting respect for human rights and defending fundamental freedoms are central to who we are as a country. The United States will continue to support those around the world struggling for human dignity and liberty. Required by U.S. law, the 2021 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices document the status of human rights and worker rights in 198 countries and territories.

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this