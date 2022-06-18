31.5 C
Scuderia Ferrari-2022-06-18 18:42

By Redazione
Gutted we weren’t able to meet you at the #CanadianGP Fan Forum due to the bad weather ☹️ 

Charles and Carlos have a message for you, #Tifosi ❤️

#essereFerrari 🔴 @F1 @Charles_Leclerc @Carlossainz55 https://t.co/vqIHFhVzjR
Twitter – Scuderia Ferrari

