(AGENPARL) – ROME sab 18 giugno 2022 The project will finance the reconstruction of the Rwanda Biomedical Centre (the Medical Technology Unit, the National Centre for Blood Transfusion, the National Reference Laboratory and the Research, Innovation & Data Science Division), and potentially other health interventions from the Rwanda COVID-19 National Response Plan.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eib.org/en/projects/pipelines/all/20200788