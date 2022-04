(AGENPARL) – lun 18 aprile 2022 You are subscribed to From the Catbird Seat Blog from the Library of Congress.

04/18/2022 11:00 AM EDT

On December 31, 2022, the Library of Congress’ Rare Book and Special Collections Division launched the St. Mark’s Poetry Project Audio Archive, which consists of 420 recordings from the Poetry Project at St. Mark’s in the Bowery.

