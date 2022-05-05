(AGENPARL) – gio 05 maggio 2022 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

05/04/2022 09:37 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

***THE DAILY PUBLIC SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE***

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN

Secretary Blinken has no public appointments.

DEPUTY SECRETARY WENDY R. SHERMAN

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEON

Deputy Secretary McKeon attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND

Under Secretary Nuland attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR CIVILIAN SECURITY, DEMOCRACY, AND HUMAN RIGHTS UZRA ZEYA

UNDER SECRETARY FOR ECONOMIC GROWTH, ENERGY, AND THE ENVIRONMENT JOSE W. FERNANDEZ

9:30 a.m. Under Secretary Fernandez hosts and delivers remarks at the World Food Prize ceremony at the Department of State.

(OPEN PRESS COVERAGE)

ASSISTANT SECRETARY OF STATE FOR EUROPEAN AND EURASIAN AFFAIRS KAREN DONFRIED

10:00 a.m. Assistant Secretary Donfried meets with the European Union’s Political and Security Committee at the Department of State.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR EDUCATIONAL AND CULTURAL AFFAIRS LEE SATTERFIELD

5:00 p.m. Assistant Secretary Satterfield delivers remarks for the Fulbright Foreign Student Enrichment Seminar in Washington, D.C.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

BRIEFING SCHEDULE

2:00 p.m. Department Press Briefing with Spokesperson Ned Price.

(OPEN PRESS COVERAGE)

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this