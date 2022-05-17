(AGENPARL) – mar 17 maggio 2022 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

05/16/2022 08:49 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

***THE DAILY PUBLIC SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE***

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN

1:30 p.m. Secretary Blinken meets with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias at the Department of State.

(POOLED CAMERA SPRAY AT TOP)

3:15 p.m. Secretary Blinken meets with Yemeni Foreign Minister Dr. Ahmed Awad Bin Mubarak at the Department of State.

(POOLED CAMERA SPRAY AT TOP)

DEPUTY SECRETARY WENDY R. SHERMAN

3:00 p.m. Deputy Secretary Sherman delivers remarks at a memorial for former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, hosted by the U.S. Mission to the United Nations, in New York City, New York.

(MEDIA DETERMINED BY USUN)

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEON

Deputy Secretary McKeon attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND

Under Secretary Nuland has no public appointments.

BRIEFING SCHEDULE

2:00 p.m. Department Press Briefing with Spokesperson Ned Price.

(OPEN PRESS COVERAGE)

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this