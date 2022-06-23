Public Schedule – June 23, 2022

(AGENPARL) – gio 23 giugno 2022 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

06/22/2022 09:47 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN

DEPUTY SECRETARY OF STATE WENDY R. SHERMAN

Deputy Secretary Sherman attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEON

Deputy Secretary Mckeon attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND

Under Secretary Nuland attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR CIVILIAN SECURITY, DEMOCRACY, AND HUMAN RIGHTS UZRA ZEYA

11:00 a.m. Under Secretary Zeya meets with International Campaign for Tibet leadership at the Department of State.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR EDUCATIONAL AND CULTURAL AFFAIRS LEE SATTERFIELD

6:30 p.m. Assistant Secretary Satterfield attends World Learning’s 90th Anniversary Celebration in Washington, D.C.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

BRIEFING SCHEDULE

No Department Press Briefing.

