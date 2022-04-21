(AGENPARL) – gio 21 aprile 2022 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

04/20/2022 08:31 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN

Secretary Blinken attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

DEPUTY SECRETARY WENDY R. SHERMAN

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEON

Deputy Secretary McKeon attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND

Under Secretary Nuland attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR EUROPEAN AND EURASIAN AFFAIRS KAREN DONFRIED

7:00 p.m. Assistant Secretary Donfried attends a dinner in honor of European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni in Washington, D.C.

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR CONSULAR AFFAIRS RENA BITTER

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR POPULATION, REFUGEES, AND MIGRATION JULIETA VALLS NOYES

ACTING ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR NEAR EASTERN AFFAIRS YAEL LEMPERT

BRIEFING SCHEDULE

2:00 p.m. Department Press Briefing with Spokesperson Ned Price.

