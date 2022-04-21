(AGENPARL) – gio 21 aprile 2022 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.
04/20/2022 08:31 PM EDT
Office of the Spokesperson
***THE DAILY PUBLIC SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE***
SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN
Secretary Blinken attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.
DEPUTY SECRETARY WENDY R. SHERMAN
DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEON
Deputy Secretary McKeon attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.
UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND
Under Secretary Nuland attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.
ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR EUROPEAN AND EURASIAN AFFAIRS KAREN DONFRIED
7:00 p.m. Assistant Secretary Donfried attends a dinner in honor of European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni in Washington, D.C.
(MEDIA DETERMINED BY HOST)
ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR CONSULAR AFFAIRS RENA BITTER
ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR POPULATION, REFUGEES, AND MIGRATION JULIETA VALLS NOYES
ACTING ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR NEAR EASTERN AFFAIRS YAEL LEMPERT
BRIEFING SCHEDULE
2:00 p.m. Department Press Briefing with Spokesperson Ned Price.
(OPEN PRESS COVERAGE)
—————————————————————