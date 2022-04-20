(AGENPARL) – mer 20 aprile 2022 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

04/19/2022 09:14 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

***THE DAILY PUBLIC SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE***

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN

8:30 a.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken participates in a Ministerial Conference on Migration and Protection Session on Stabilization of Communities and Post-COVID Recovery, in Panama City, Panama.

(POOLED CAMERA SPRAY AT TOP)

9:45 a.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken participates in a Ministerial Conference on Migration and Protection Plenary Session in Panama City, Panama.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

11:30 a.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken participates in a joint press availability with Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, Panamanian Foreign Minister Erika Mouynes, and Panamanian Public Security Minister Juan Manuel Pino Forero in Panama City, Panama

DEPUTY SECRETARY WENDY R. SHERMAN

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEON

Deputy Secretary McKeon attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND

2:15 p.m. Under Secretary Nuland meets with Icelandic Foreign Minister Thórdis Kolbrún Gylfadóttir at the Department of State.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR EUROPEAN AND EURASIAN AFFAIRS KAREN DONFRIED

8:30 a.m. Assistant Secretary Donfried attends the Russia Strategic Roundtable at the Pentagon.

(MEDIA DETERMINED BY HOST)

3:30 p.m. Assistant Secretary Donfried meets with Estonian Ambassador to the United States Kristjan Prikk, Latvian Ambassador to the United States Māris Selga and Lithuanian Ambassador to the United States Audra Plepytė at the Department of State.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

6:00 p.m. Assistant Secretary Donfried meets with President of the European Investment Bank Dr. Werner Hoyer at the Department of State.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR WESTERN HEMISPHERE AFFAIRS BRIAN A. NICHOLS

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR CONSULAR AFFAIRS RENA BITTER

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR POPULATION, REFUGEES, AND MIGRATION JULIETA VALLS NOYES

BRIEFING SCHEDULE

No Department Press Briefing.

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this