Press release – Statement by EP leaders on Commission’s work programme for 2023

(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES gio 30 giugno 2022

The EU will continue to face important challenges in 2023, and the year preceding the European elections will be key to deliver on citizens’ expectations. The State of the Union debate on 14 September will pave the way for the adoption by the Commission of its annual work programme for 2023.

Ahead of this key moment for the Institutions, EP leaders outline clear priorities and insist that all outstanding legislative proposals be tabled promptly by the Commission, supported by the relevant ex-ante impact assessments, in order to allow sufficient time for the co-legislators to reach agreement ahead of the 2024 European elections.

https://www.europarl.europa.eu/resources/library/media/RES34202/RES34202.pdf

Fonte/Source: https://www.europarl.europa.eu/news/en/press-room/20220630IPR34212/