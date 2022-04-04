(AGENPARL) – lun 04 aprile 2022 Teledyne FLIR Releases Boson+ Longwave Infrared Thermal Camera Module with Industry-Leading

Sensitivity of 20 mK or Less

Enhanced LWIR thermal performance with size, weight, and power (SWaP) leadership provides low-risk

development for unmanned platforms, security applications, handhelds, wearables, and thermal sights

GOLETA, Calif., April 4, 2022 Teledyne FLIR, part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, today

announced the Boson+ with thermal sensitivity of 20 millikelvin (mK) or less, making it the most sensitive

longwave infrared (LWIR) camera in the market. It shares the industry-leading SWaP of the widely deployed

and real-world-proven Boson thermal camera module. With identical mechanical, electrical, and optical

interfaces, the Boson+ is a drop-in upgrade that also includes updated image processing to deliver enhanced

sharpness and contrast for defense and commercial applications.

Improved thermal sensitivity and automatic gain control (AGC) allows for more scene detail in the image for

better detection, specifically in outdoor low-contrast scenes, said Dan Walker, vice president, product

management, OEM cores, Teledyne FLIR. Improved thermal performance and proven market-leading

reliability make it the ideal uncooled thermal module for integration in unmanned platforms, security

applications, handhelds, wearables, and thermal sights.

Made in the USA, the Boson+ includes a redesigned 640 x 512 resolution, 12-micron pixel pitch detector with

a noise equivalent differential temperature (NEDT) of 20 mK or less which offers significantly enhanced

detection, recognition, and identification (DRI) performance. Improved video latency enhances tracking,

seeker performance, and decision support.

The shared Boson series interface and access to the US-based Teledyne FLIR Technical Services team

reduce development risk and shorten time to market. Truly designed for integrators, the Boson+ is available

with a variety of lens options, comprehensive product documentation, an easy-to-use SDK, and a user-

friendly GUI. Boson+ is dual use and classified under US Department of Commerce jurisdiction as EAR

6A003.b.4.a.

The Teledyne FLIR Boson+ is available for purchase globally from Teledyne FLIR and its authorized dealers.

To learn more or to purchase, visit

https://www.flir.com/bosonplus.

To view the Boson+ in person, please visit booth #1101 at the

SPIE Defense and Commercial Sensing

Exhibition

, April 3-7, 2022, in Orlando, Florida, or booth #2107 at AUVSI Xponential, April 25-28, in Orlando,

Florida.

About Teledyne FLIR

Teledyne FLIR, a Teledyne Technologies company, is a world leader in intelligent sensing solutions for

defense and industrial applications with approximately 4,000 employees worldwide. Founded in 1978, the

company creates advanced technologies to help professionals make better, faster decisions that save lives

and livelihoods. For more information, please visit www.teledyneflir.com or follow @flir.

1/2

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies is a leading provider of sophisticated digital imaging products and software,

instrumentation, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne’s operations are

primarily located in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Western and Northern Europe. For

more information, visit Teledyne’s website at www.teledyne.com.

2/2

🔊 Listen to this