Playing offense on circularity can net European consumer goods companies €500 billion

Forget linear; think circular. The consumer goods growth paradigms of the past were usually predicated on ever-rising volumes—producing more and faster was how to add value to the bottom line. But not anymore. The sustainable model of the future will be increasingly circular, meaning the useful value of products and resources will be maintained for as long as possible. This will significantly reduce high-emissions manufacturing, enable sustainable business models, and provide a powerful mechanism for companies to differentiate from their peers.
McKinsey estimates that portfolio transformation, green business building, green premiums, and green operations focused on circularity can help European consumer goods companies shift to circular value pools of more than €500 billion of annual revenues by 2030. The primary driver will be a shift in consumer demand, with younger generations in particular expressing their values in their purchasing choices. McKinsey research shows that sustainability is “highly important” for about 40 percent of European consumers, amid rising demand for recycled, refurbished, and reused products. 1
Based on a 2021 survey, around 50 percent of consumers in Germany, France, and the United Kingdom have purchased preowned items. And as sustainability conscious Gen Zers get older, the proportion will rise.
From a sustainability perspective, the move to a more circular economy cannot come too soon. Each year some €2.4 trillion worth of material in fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG)—80 percent of the material value—is thrown away and never recovered. 2
In a circular economy, more of this material would be used again in some form. The key to reducing such large-scale waste would be to drastically slow productive activity, which creates the vast majority of emissions in the product life cycle; in fashion and consumer electronics it is about 80 percent of the total. 3
Until recently, this shift in consumer demand and slowdown of productive activity were sources of concern for consumer goods companies: How could companies continue to thrive in a world with declining new-product purchases by consumers? That orthodoxy, however, is fading. Given the business potential of circular consumer goods, successful players should no longer view circularity as a threat but rather an opportunity—one with significant potential to capture value. In short, they should “play offense.” As demand for circular consumer goods picks up, and capital flows accelerate in the wake of the pandemic, circular business models can create a valuable link between business logic and sustainability. The task for decision makers in this context is to focus, adjust, and take advantage.
From a linear to circular economy
There is no denying that energy use is a key lever for the sustainability transition. For example, in the fashion industry, McKinsey analysis shows that about 63 percent of emissions reduction potential lies in more efficient, cleaner energy. However, energy is not the whole story. Another 37 percent of reductions require alternative approaches. This is where circularity comes in. Extended product life cycles, changes in consumer behavior, circular business models, reduced overproduction, increased use of recycled materials, and other measures in line with circular-economy principles could contribute up to 654 million metric tons of fashion industry emissions abatement by 2030, which would close the emissions reduction gap. Similar equations can be applied across consumer goods industries.
In a circular economy, four key loops can facilitate extended product life cycles. These are repair, resale/rental, refurbishment, and recycling (Exhibit 1).