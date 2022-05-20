(AGENPARL) – ven 20 maggio 2022 Tomorrow, Flutronix, In-Person Concert []

—————————————————————

FLUTRONIX

IN-PERSON CONCERT

Allison Loggins-HullNathalie Joachim

SATURDAY, MAY 21, 2022 at 8:00 PM

Flutronix presents a mesmerizing vision of the flute reimagined, featuring selections from this high-octane duo’s unique electro-acoustic repertoire. World-changing composers and performers Allison Loggins-Hull and Nathalie Joachim meld classical music, hip-hop, electronic programming, and soulful vocals in a creative partnership, paving the way from their classical roots to the future of music. In their mini-residency at the Library, Flutronix explores the 1,600+ flutes in our Dayton C. Miller Collection and performs compositions grown from deep connections to community and social justice. You will encounter memorable excerpts from Discourse, a performance activism initiative, and Black Being, a stunning, immersive song cycle examining the complexities of black womanhood.

FLUTRONIX

Flock

Like a Storm

Homeland (Allison Loggins-Hull)

She Is

Freedom School from Discourse

Water Babies from Black Being

TED HEARNE

Luminous Road

ANNA CLYNE

Perched (world premiere performance)

STEVE REICH

Vermont Counterpoint

—————————————————————

2020 Boccaccio Project

ALLISON LOGGINS-HULL

Have and Hold

Nathalie Joachim, flute

About the work

Have and Hold was commissioned by The Library of Congress as part of the “Boccaccio Project.” Inspired by Giovanni Boccaccio’s 14th-century work The Decameron, a written piece about escaping the deadly effects of the Black Plague, the Boccaccio Project is a collection of micro-commissions responding to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Have and Hold reflects the desire to be near others during an extended period of social distancing and isolation. Personally, I have realized that being around people and experiencing life with them not only brings me great joy, but fuels my energy, creativity and spirit. This piece is truly dedicated to all of the people in my life who I miss dearly and long to be near again.

~ Allison Loggins-Hull

—————————————————————

“Restitution, Restoration and Repertoire: New Findings in the Wanda Landowska Collection at the Library of Congress”

Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 7:00 pm

Carla Shapreau, Senior Fellow, Institute of European Studies, University of California, Berkeley Bret Werb, Music Curator, United States Holocaust Memorial MuseumChris Hartten, Assistant Section Head, Acquisitions & Processing, Library of CongressCarol Lynn Ward-Bamford, curator, Musical Instruments CollectionThomas Sheehan, Organist and Associate Director of Music, Washington National CathedralBarbara Wolf, Wolf Instruments, restoration and conservation

Wanda Landowska waited until the bombs were in close range before she fled her home outside of Paris on June 10, 1940, leaving behind her rare musical instruments and most of her vast music library, all of which were confiscated by the Nazi Sonderstab Musik. A Pleyel harpsichord was recovered in Bavaria by the U.S. Army after the war and is today preserved in the Library of Congress’s Wanda Landowska Collection. Carla Shapreau traces the path of Landowska’s looted harpsichord through war-torn Europe, its rescue, and return. Bret Werb will discuss Landowska’s lesser-known activities as a composer, showcasing some of the creative work preserved among her papers at the Library of Congress, now curated by Library archivist Christopher Hartten. The conversations introduce performances of rarely-heard Landowska compositions by Thomas Sheehan.

—————————————————————

Looking for additional events?

—————————————————————

Looking for a past edition of the Pick of the Week?

🔊 Listen to this