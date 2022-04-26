(AGENPARL) – mar 26 aprile 2022 You are subscribed to Patron Services from the Library of Congress.

May 4, 12:30pm-1:30pm

In honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage month, Judy Tzu-Chun Wu and Gwendolyn Mink join us on May 4, at 12:30 EDT to discuss their new biography of Congresswoman Patsy Takemoto Mink, Fierce and Fearless: Patsy Takemoto Mink, First Woman of Color in Congress (New York University Press, 2022). The book provides vivid details of how trailblazer Patsy Mink changed the future of American politics.

With her election in 1964, Congresswoman Mink became the first woman of color and the first Asian American woman to serve in the U.S. Congress. She represented the people of Hawaii during two periods, the first from 1965 to 1977 and again from 1990 until her death in 2002. Mink was a vigorous and tireless champion for girls and women, an early and vocal opponent to the Vietnam War, and a leader on issues involving education, the environment, welfare, and civil rights. She is perhaps best known for her work shepherding and defending Title IX, the legislation that passed almost 50 years ago on June 23, 1972, that changed the face of education by prohibiting sex-discrimination in federally funded educational programs.

Dr. Wu is Professor of Asian American Studies and Director of the Humanities Center at the University of California, Irvine, and Dr. Mink, Patsy Mink’s daughter, is a noted political science scholar and first-hand witness to many of her mother’s political struggles and achievements.

The discussion, moderated by Manuscript Division historians Elizabeth A. Novara and Margaret McAleer, will demonstrate how researchers access, search for, and discover relevant materials within the Manuscript Division’s holdings and draw conclusions and arguments from historical documents.

Made at the Library is an event series highlighting works inspired by and emerging from research at the Library of Congress.

🔊 Listen to this