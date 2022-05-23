(AGENPARL) – lun 23 maggio 2022 You are subscribed to Patron Services from the Library of Congress.

The countdown to summer begins, and June virtual presentations from Prints & Photographs start next week!

Object Lesson: Fan Art as a Record of Popular Culture

People have been making fan art for as long as there has been media to be a fan of. From the Shakespeare fandom among 19th century Pre-Raphaelite artists to the international phenomenon of the Dark Souls games of the 2010s, the proliferation of fan art for these works reflects their cultural impact. In this Object Lesson, Archivist Maggie McCready explores the research value of fan art using examples from the Fine Print and Small Press Expo collections. This session will be recorded.

Thursday, June 2nd, 2022 – 7:00 – 8:00 pm (Eastern)

Finding Pictures: Orientation to the Prints & Photographs Division

Reference Librarian Ryan Brubacher and Processing Technician Tori Scheppele will present an introduction to Prints & Photographs Division collections. This general orientation session will highlight a wide range of pictorial formats and subject matter. It will focus especially on the digital accessibility of images available to all patrons, even those far from the Library’s buildings. Topics covered will also include search tips and tricks, research and collection guides, ways to engage with the collections online and how to prepare for a future trip to the reading room. After the presentation, staff look forward to answering additional questions from attendees. The session will be offered twice, and will be recorded.

Tuesday, June 14th, 2022, 12 noon – 1:00 pm (Eastern)

Wednesday, June 22nd, 2022, 3:00 – 4:00 pm (Eastern)

🔊 Listen to this