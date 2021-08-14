(AGENPARL) – sab 14 agosto 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

08/13/2021 08:00 PM EDT

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I offer best wishes to the people of Pakistan as they celebrate their Independence Day.

For more than seven decades, the United States and Pakistan have worked together in partnership. Over the past year, we have expanded our cooperation in key areas such as health, where the United States is providing 5.5 million Moderna vaccine doses through COVAX to help save lives and end the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, we continue to collaborate to advance the Afghan peace process, boost economic ties, and address the climate crisis.

I look forward to strengthening our relationship in years to come as we look for opportunities to advance our shared goals of security, stability, and prosperity in South Asia.

