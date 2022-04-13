(AGENPARL) – mer 13 aprile 2022 [Ontario Logo]

Ontario Building New Long-Term Care Home in Etobicoke

Sale of surplus government land will bring much-needed beds to the area

April 13, 2022

TORONTO — The Ontario government is taking the first step towards building another new and much-needed long-term care home in Etobicoke, which will provide a modern, safe and comfortable place to live for 256 residents. This new home will be located at the site of the former Thistletown Regional Centre at 51 Panorama Court in Etobicoke, and is made possible by the Province’s initiative to sell surplus government land on the condition that a portion of the site be used for long-term care.

“We made an unbreakable promise to fix our long-term care sector after decades of neglect, and in Etobicoke today we’re taking another step towards delivering on that commitment,” said Premier Doug Ford. “In addition to providing world class care for our most vulnerable, the redeveloped Thistletown will include new recreational facilities that will be available to the public and will benefit the community for generations to come.”

“Our government is fixing Ontario’s long-term care system and building new homes, like the one that will be built on this site, is a key part of our plan,” said Paul Calandra, Minister of Long-Term Care. “By selling unused provincial lands, more seniors can stay in their community, close to family and friends, while getting the quality of care they need and deserve.”

The Surplus Provincial Lands program is part of the government’s $6.4 billion commitment to build more than 30,000 net new beds by 2028 and 28,000 upgraded long-term care beds across the province. The program uses the sale of unused government properties to secure much-needed land for building long-term care homes in large urban areas of the province where available land is scarce and costly. The program also opens the door for additional uses such as affordable housing and recreational facilities. The Thistletown property is being sold with an additional requirement for recreational uses on the site, in the form of a community hub promoting indoor and outdoor active living. The Province has also identified a preference for affordable housing, veterans housing and/or seniors housing on this property.

The government has a plan to fix long-term care and to ensure Ontario’s seniors get the quality of care and quality of life they need and deserve both now and in the future. The plan is built on three pillars: staffing and care; accountability, enforcement, and transparency; and building modern, safe, comfortable homes for seniors.

Quick Facts

– As of today, Ontario now has 27,075 new and 22,955 upgraded beds in the development pipeline – which means more than 90 percent of the 30,000 net new beds being delivered are in the planning, construction and opening stages of the development process.

– To date, the government has sold one surplus government property and begun the process to sell five others with the requirement that purchasers develop and operate long-term care homes on the sites. These properties will provide up to 2,240 long-term care beds in areas where they are urgently needed.

