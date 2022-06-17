(AGENPARL) – ven 17 giugno 2022 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEAS
NOVATEK and Gazprom Sign Agreement on Cooperation in Sustainable
Development
Saint Petersburg,
June 2022
. As part of today’s St. Petersburg International Economic
Forum, Leonid Mikhelson, Chairman of the Management Board
of NOVATEK, and Alexey
Miller, Chairman of the Management Committee of Gazprom, signed an Agreement on
Cooperation in Sustainable Development of the Russian Federation Arctic Zone.
The parties intend to cooperate in environment protection, biodiversity pre
servation,
environmental monitoring, standardization in the area of environmental safety, hydrogen
energy and support of the indigenous peoples of the North.
Our companies join their efforts to maintain biodiversity and minimize negative impact on
Arctic ecosystem,
noted Leonid Mikhelson, NOVATEK’s Chairman of the Management
Board. “Joint activities with Gazprom under this agreement will focus on arranging continuous
monitoring of pinniped habitats in the Ob Bay and the Northern Sea Route water are
Cooperation of major subsoil users in the Russian Arctic will fo
ster preservation of the region’
ecosystem, its social and economic development.
For further information, please visit:
novatek
Press
Service
Investor Relations
novatek
PAO NOVATEK is the largest independent natural gas producer in Russia,
and in 2017,
entered the global LNG market by successfully launching the Yamal LNG project. Founded in
1994, the Company is engaged in the exploration, production, processing and marketing of
natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. Upstream activities of the
Company’s subsidiaries and
joint ventures are concentrated mainly in the prolific Yamal
Nenets Autonomous Region,
which is the world’s largest natural gas producing area and accounts for approximately 80% of
Russia’s natural gas production and approximatel
y 15% of the world’s gas production.
NOVATEK is a public joint stock company established under the laws of the Russian
Federation.