NOVATEK and Gazprom Sign Agreement on Cooperation in Sustainable

Development

Saint Petersburg,

June 2022

. As part of today’s St. Petersburg International Economic

Forum, Leonid Mikhelson, Chairman of the Management Board

of NOVATEK, and Alexey

Miller, Chairman of the Management Committee of Gazprom, signed an Agreement on

Cooperation in Sustainable Development of the Russian Federation Arctic Zone.

The parties intend to cooperate in environment protection, biodiversity pre

servation,

environmental monitoring, standardization in the area of environmental safety, hydrogen

energy and support of the indigenous peoples of the North.

Our companies join their efforts to maintain biodiversity and minimize negative impact on

Arctic ecosystem,

noted Leonid Mikhelson, NOVATEK’s Chairman of the Management

Board. “Joint activities with Gazprom under this agreement will focus on arranging continuous

monitoring of pinniped habitats in the Ob Bay and the Northern Sea Route water are

Cooperation of major subsoil users in the Russian Arctic will fo

ster preservation of the region’

ecosystem, its social and economic development.

PAO NOVATEK is the largest independent natural gas producer in Russia,

and in 2017,

entered the global LNG market by successfully launching the Yamal LNG project. Founded in

1994, the Company is engaged in the exploration, production, processing and marketing of

natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. Upstream activities of the

Company’s subsidiaries and

joint ventures are concentrated mainly in the prolific Yamal

Nenets Autonomous Region,

which is the world’s largest natural gas producing area and accounts for approximately 80% of

Russia’s natural gas production and approximatel

y 15% of the world’s gas production.

NOVATEK is a public joint stock company established under the laws of the Russian

Federation.

