Rep.-elect @MayraFlores2022, R-Texas, told @Newsmax that she won her election in the historically Democratic Rio Grande Valley because the Hispanic community is “pro-God, pro-life, pro-family, [and] all about hard work” when Democrats increasingly aren’t. https://t.co/GfChhZUO9R https://t.co/qopPDvQM3iTwitter – Newsmax

