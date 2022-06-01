(AGENPARL) – mer 01 giugno 2022 You are subscribed to News from the John W. Kluge Center from the Library of Congress.

Tomorrow: Beth Noveck on “Solving Public Problems”

Tomorrow, at 4pm, join the John W. Kluge Center for an interview with Beth Noveck, author of “Solving Public Problems: A Practical Guide to Fix Our Government and Change our World.”

In it, Noveck digs into the details of how government can engage citizens and make use of innovative tools to address the pressing issues democracies face today. “Solving Public Problems” is a guide for public servants of all kinds and at all levels, showing how government can be used effectively to make people’s lives better.

Watch in-person in room LJ-119 of the Library of Congress Thomas Jefferson Building, or live on Zoom.

Beth Simone Noveck is a professor at Northeastern University, where she directs the Burnes Center for Social Change and its partner project, The Governance Lab (The GovLab) and its MacArthur Research Network on Opening Governance. She is a member of the Library of Congress Scholars Council. The author of Solving Public Problems: How to Fix Our Government and Change Our World (Yale Press 2021) (Named a Best Book of 2021 by Stanford Social Innovation Review), she is also Core Faculty at the Institute for Experiential AI (IEAI) at Northeastern. New Jersey governor Phil Murphy appointed her as the state’s first Chief Innovation Officer.

🔊 Listen to this