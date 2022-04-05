(AGENPARL) – mar 05 aprile 2022 New York Fed Launches Innovation Advisory Council

Advisory group provides perspectives on emerging financial technologies and digital innovation

“In our fast-changing world, digital innovation and financial technologies have never been more important, and we are excited to bring together experts in this field through our Innovation Advisory Council,” said Naureen Hassan, chief operating officer of the New York Fed and chair of the IAC. “I look forward to hearing from members of the IAC on these issues, which are so vital to our economy and financial system.”

Innovation Advisory Council members are selected based on their expertise across the breadth of issues relevant to digital innovation, including financial technologies. Membership will be sufficiently diverse to include financial institutions, non-financial institutions, new entrants, consumer organizations, technology providers, cross-border payments entities, consultants, and academic institutions, among others. The IAC will meet at least three times per year.

The IAC supersedes the New York Fed’s Fintech Advisory Group, which was terminated in April 2022.

Contact

Brian Manning

(212) 720-6143

🔊 Listen to this