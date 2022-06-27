(AGENPARL) – LONDON lun 27 giugno 2022

Natalie joined the SIA in June 2022 as Director of Corporate Services. She is responsible for Communications, Finance and Procurement, Legal Services and People Services.

Career

Prior to joining the SIA, Natalie was the Executive Director of Strategy and Performance at the Disclosure and Barring Service, where she was responsible for planning, partnerships, communications, and performance and analysis.

Natalie has a wide range of strategy, policy and operational experience gained from delivering support services and change programmes during senior leadership roles with Cambridgeshire Constabulary, the National Police Chiefs’ Council, Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary, and the Home Office. She has also held various non-executive board roles in support of academic-public sector collaborations.

Natalie is a champion of the use of evidence and insight to inform decision making, and a passionate advocate for inclusion, people development and innovation.

Education

Natalie holds a Masters degree and PhD in Chemistry, and is a Fellow of the Chartered Management Institute and Chartered Manager. She holds professional qualifications in strategic leadership, professional consulting, programme and project management, business case development and risk management.

Natalie graduated from the Windsor Leadership Developing Leaders’ Programme in 2018 and the College of Policing’s Strategic Command Course in 2019.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/people/natalie-benton