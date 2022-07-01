24.6 C
Rome
venerdì, Luglio 1, 2022
type here...
Twitter

Narendra Modi-2022-07-01 03:51

By Redazione
0
3

Must read

Redazione

Greetings to everyone, especially the vibrant Kutchi community spread across the world, on the auspicious occasion of Ashadhi Bij. May this coming year bring peace, happiness and good health in everyone’s lives.
Twitter – Narendra Modi

Previous article2022-07-01 03:35:12 UTC – Magnitude(ML) 1.5 – 5 km S San Lorenzo (RC)
- Advertisement -

Correlati

- Advertisement -

Ultimi articoli

©Agenparl 2022 | L'informazione indipendete By Gianluca Milozzi

Link Rapidi

Popular Category

Ultima Notizia