Narendra Modi-2022-07-01 03:51

By Redazione 1 Luglio 2022

Greetings to everyone, especially the vibrant Kutchi community spread across the world, on the auspicious occasion of Ashadhi Bij. May this coming year bring peace, happiness and good health in everyone's lives.

Twitter – Narendra Modi