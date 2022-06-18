27.9 C
Narendra Modi-2022-06-18 15:34

By Redazione
0
4

Redazione

Shocked by the cowardly terrorist attack against the Karte Parwan Gurudwara in Kabul. I condemn this barbaric attack, and pray for the safety and well-being of the devotees.
Twitter – Narendra Modi

