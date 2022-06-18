Twitter Narendra Modi-2022-06-18 15:34 By Redazione 18 Giugno 2022 0 4 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Must read Jeremy Corbyn-2022-06-18 15:31 18 Giugno 2022 Matt Gaetz-2022-06-18 15:31 18 Giugno 2022 Riga Cup 2022, 2a giornata: i risultati degli azzurri 18 Giugno 2022 Stanisław Żaryn-2022-06-18 15:29 18 Giugno 2022 Redazione Shocked by the cowardly terrorist attack against the Karte Parwan Gurudwara in Kabul. I condemn this barbaric attack, and pray for the safety and well-being of the devotees.Twitter – Narendra Modi 🔊 Listen to this Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleJeremy Corbyn-2022-06-18 15:31 - Advertisement - Correlati Jeremy Corbyn-2022-06-18 15:31 18 Giugno 2022 Matt Gaetz-2022-06-18 15:31 18 Giugno 2022 Stanisław Żaryn-2022-06-18 15:29 18 Giugno 2022 - Advertisement - Ultimi articoli Jeremy Corbyn-2022-06-18 15:31 18 Giugno 2022 Matt Gaetz-2022-06-18 15:31 18 Giugno 2022 Riga Cup 2022, 2a giornata: i risultati degli azzurri 18 Giugno 2022 Stanisław Żaryn-2022-06-18 15:29 18 Giugno 2022 Matt Gaetz-2022-06-18 15:25 18 Giugno 2022