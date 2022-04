(AGENPARL) – lun 18 aprile 2022 You are subscribed to Library of Congress Blog for Library of Congress.

04/18/2022 11:45 AM EDT

Lamont Dozier, part of Motown’s fabled Holland-Dozier-Holland songwriting team, talks about writing “Reach Out I’ll Be There,” a hit for the Four Tops and part of the 2022 class of the National Recording Registry class.

🔊 Listen to this