(AGENPARL) – mer 04 maggio 2022 You are subscribed to Of the People Blog from the Library of Congress.

05/04/2022 03:28 PM EDT

The Library of Congress is delighted to announce the inaugural recipients of the Connecting Communities Digital Initiative (CCDI) grants for Higher Education; Libraries, Archives and Museums; and Artists/Scholars. These recipients will create projects that imaginatively remix and reuse the Library’s digital collections in concert with their own materials and collaborators. Higher Education: Huston-Tillotson University Huston-Tillotson […]

🔊 Listen to this