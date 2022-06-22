Media Release – Appointment: Assistant Governor, Financial System Group

(AGENPARL) – mer 22 giugno 2022 Appointment: Brad Jones as Assistant Governor, Financial System Group

22 June 2022

Dr Bradley Jones has been appointed to the position of Assistant Governor, Financial System Group at the Reserve Bank of Australia.

The Bank considered a competitive field of internal and external candidates for this role, which became vacant following the appointment of Ms Michele Bullock to Deputy Governor.

In his new position, Dr Jones will oversee the Reserve Bank’s work on financial system stability and its role in payments system oversight and regulation.

