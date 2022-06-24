Manitoba News Release: Statement from Health Minister Audrey Gordon and Seniors and Long-Term Care Minister Scott Johnston on Oakview Place

(AGENPARL) – ven 24 giugno 2022 [Manitoba Media Notice]

June 23, 2022

Statement from Health Minister Audrey Gordon and Seniors and Long-Term Care Minister Scott Johnston on Oakview Place

As the health minister and seniors and long-term care minister, we are appalled by the allegations raised at Oakview Place personal care home. Our thoughts are with the residents and their families.

Our government takes the health and well-being of older Manitobans very seriously. From the moment these terrible allegations were reported to Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA), the WRHA has been intricate in ensuring that the appropriate actions were taken according to processes that were already in place to protect seniors in our province including conducting unannounced visits and speaking with staff and residents.

The WRHA immediately contacted the Winnipeg Police Service, who launched a criminal investigation. As that investigation is ongoing, it would be inappropriate for our government to comment further. The Protection for Persons in Care office has also been notified and will conduct its own investigation upon the conclusion of the criminal investigation.

Our government is committed to full co-operation with all investigations related to this matter and will take action on any recommendations arising from these investigations to protect seniors in care.

