Manitoba News Release: Premier Heather Stefanson Joins Clan Mothers for Unveiling Of Indigenous Youth Art Installation at Manitoba Legislative Building

June 20, 2022

Premier Heather Stefanson Joins Clan Mothers for Unveiling Of Indigenous Youth Art Installation at Manitoba Legislative Building

Manitobans Invited to Visit Installation,

Reflect on Reconciliation: Stefanson

Manitobans are encouraged to visit the Legislative Building to take in a new Indigenous youth art installation that will be displayed prominently at the base of the grand staircase leading up to the Rotunda until fall 2022, Premier Heather Stefanson announced today.

“Tomorrow is National Indigenous Peoples’ Day, a day to celebrate the many achievements of First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples,” said Stefanson. “The Layers art installation represents a unique opportunity to experience one such artistic achievement firsthand. I encourage all Manitobans to take the time to appreciate the amazing work of the Indigenous youth, artists and elders who collaborated to create this piece.”

Layers is a multi-layered 3D mixed media art piece made by Indigenous youth, renowned local Indigenous artist Jackie Traverse and Clan Mothers elders Mae Louise Campbell, Belinda Vandenbroeck, Billie Schibler and Mary Bryan. It was created through a project designed to connect Indigenous youth with elders and mentors and encourage a sense of community and connection through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first layer of the art piece draws attention to issues faced by Indigenous Peoples across Turtle Island, including Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people, the identification of graves on the grounds of residential schools and the over-representation of Indigenous children in the child welfare system.

The second layer of the piece represents the teachings of the 13 moons. The final layer honours all nations and two-spirits with the Métis sash, the two-spirit flag and Ojibwe florals. The text reads, “Clan Mothers Honour the Children.” The artwork is accompanied by an animated short film called Piyesis: The Journey of Bird. The video depicts elders giving traditional teachings to youth and was created through the land-based healing program’s video series.

“Our hearts are with our youth and the tragic struggles they have endured and continue to go through as a result of the ongoing systemic effects of colonization and residential schools,” said Jamie Goulet, Clan Mothers Healing Village. “Layers brings the compassion and love from elders together with the sorrow of intergenerational trauma that our youth carry. It is with pride and honour that Clan Mothers Healing Village and Knowledge Centre comes together to bring reverence to our youth and their stories through the unveiling of this installation.”

“Connecting Indigenous youth to their culture, elders and to a supportive community is crucial to building and strengthening Indigenous nations in Manitoba,” said Indigenous Reconciliation and Northern Relations Minister Alan Lagimodiere. “I commend the Clan Mothers’ commitment to forging and maintaining these connections and our government is proud to support this important work.”

Founded by elder Mae Louise Campbell, Jamie Goulet and elder Belinda Vandenbroeck in 2015, Clan Mothers is a grassroots, Indigenous-led organization that provides support for women who have been victims of multi-generational trauma, sexual violence, sexual exploitation and human trafficking. The group has worked with thousands of women and girls with a focus on incorporating Indigenous principles and beliefs into their practices.

“I have had the honour of working alongside Clan Mothers on several occasions and it is an honour to participate in this unveiling today to witness this project come to fruition,” said Families Minister Rochelle Squires. “I commend the Clan Mothers for their continued dedication to the Indigenous community and youth wellness and healing.”

To learn more about the Clan Mothers Healing Village, visit https://clanmothers.ca/.

