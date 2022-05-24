(AGENPARL) – mar 24 maggio 2022 [Manitoba Media Notice]

May 24, 2022

Manitoba Government Introduces Amendments to the Child And Family Services Act to Transform Indigenous Child Welfare System

The Manitoba government has introduced proposed amendments to the Child and Family Services (CFS) Act to ensure the transition of child and family services from provincial CFS agencies to Indigenous Governing Bodies (IGB), Families Minister Rochelle Squires announced today.

“Our government is committed to transforming the child welfare system in the spirit of reconciliation by supporting Indigenous jurisdiction for child and family services,” said Squires. “These amendments will support ongoing provincewide child and family service co-ordination and ensure the continued safety of children.”

The minister noted four key themes highlight the most impactful changes introduced through the amendments, which would:

– provide IGB and Indigenous Service Providers (ISP) with access to information about children and families receiving services;

– authorize the administrative transfer of service responsibility;

– enable the use of the provincial CFS electronic information system and the Child Abuse Registry; and

– protect certain information (ISP records uploaded to the provincial CFS electronic information system, closed records, sources of referral and Child Abuse Registry information) shared under the act.

“These amendments support our government’s commitment to ensuring IGBs exercise their inherent jurisdiction over their children to advance reconciliation with Indigenous communities,” said Squires. “Information sharing will be vital for ensuring co-ordination between existing CFS agencies and those established under Indigenous laws in the best interests of those children.”

The minister noted the revised bill would come into force upon royal assent.

