(AGENPARL) – mar 13 luglio 2021 [Manitoba Media Bulletin]

July 13, 2021

FIRE BULLETIN

The Manitoba Wildfire Service advises that due to the continued high to extreme fire danger levels across the province, additional fire and travel restrictions are being implemented provincewide, effective tomorrow, Wednesday, July 14, at 8 a.m.

Outdoor Burning

• All provincial burning permits are cancelled provincewide and new permits will not be issued until conditions improve.

Level 3 Fire and Travel Restrictions – Imposed in areas 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 13, 14 and 16

• Provincial burning permits are cancelled.

• All back-country travel is prohibited unless under the authority of a travel permit.

• Camping is restricted to developed campgrounds.

• Campfires are not permitted.

• Access to cottages allowed on designated roads; however, travel permits will be required for remote cottages.

• Industry and outfitters may be restricted in their operations, and should contact their local Manitoba Conservation and Climate office for more information.

Level 2 Fire and Travel Restrictions – Imposed in Areas 9, 10, 11 and 12

• Provincial burning permits are cancelled.

• Motorized backcountry travel, including ATVs and other off-road vehicles, is prohibited unless under the authority of a travel permit.

• Camping is restricted to developed campgrounds.

• Campfires are permitted only between the hours of 8 p.m. and 8 a.m.

• Wayside parks remain open.

• Landing and launching is restricted to developed shorelines only.

• Industry and outfitters may be restricted in their operations, and should contact their local Manitoba Conservation and Climate office for more information.

Level 1 Fire and Travel Restrictions – Imposed in Area 15

• Provincial burning permits are cancelled.

• Campfires are permitted only between the hours of 8 p.m. and 8 a.m.

🔊 Listen to this